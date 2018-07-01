Remote Job Rocks

Blockchain Developer/Binance Chain DEX Binance - The no.1 Cryptocurrency Exchange (Xinyi District, Taiwan) allows remote May 28
Senior Full-Stack PHP Developer Telesero allows remote May 28
Project Manager/Product Owner Eezy (Bowling Green, KY) allows remote May 27
Full-Stack Java Software Engineer - 100% Remote (Canada/UK/USA) Sonatype allows remote May 27
Senior Systems Administrator Scrapinghub allows remote May 27
Junior Software Developer - Java/Spring/React - 100% Remote Dotsub allows remote May 27
Infrastructure Engineer AlphaSights (London, UK) allows remote May 27
Data Wizard InterWorks (London, UK) allows remote May 26
Senior Software Engineer Eezy (Bowling Green, KY) allows remote May 26
Lead Front-End Engineer (AngularJS expertise required) Oportun (San Carlos, CA) allows remote May 26
Software Engineering Manager (SaaSOps) Crossover allows remote May 26
Executive Vice President of Engineering & Operations Crossover allows remote May 26
Senior Vice President Of Technical Product Management Crossover allows remote May 26
SVP of Professional Services Crossover allows remote May 26
Senior Vice President Of Engineering & Operations Crossover allows remote May 26
SVP of Customer Support Crossover allows remote May 26
Vice President of Technical Product Management Crossover allows remote May 26
VP of Engineering Crossover allows remote May 26
Senior Presales Engineer Crossover allows remote May 26
Chief Software Architect (Cloud Technologies) Crossover allows remote May 26
Technical Chief of Staff Crossover allows remote May 26
Senior Software Engineer DraftKings (Boca Raton, FL) allows remote May 26
Software Architect (C++) Crossover allows remote May 26
Chief Software Architect (Java) Crossover allows remote May 26
Software Architect - C# (.NET) Crossover allows remote May 26
Chief Software Architect (Test Automation) Crossover allows remote May 26
Front End Developer for Development Platform Startup Dropsource (Raleigh, NC) allows remote May 26
Data Architect (f/m) Business Intelligence Otto Group Otto (GmbH & Co KG) (Hamburg, Deutschland) allows remote May 26
Creative and Initiative Python Developer Sportech LLC (Kyiv, Ukraine) allows remote May 26
Freelance Expert Interviewer Karat allows remote May 26
Software Developer Elixir ActiveProspect Inc (Austin, TX) allows remote May 25
Senior Full Stack Engineer Follow Up Boss allows remote May 25
Software Product Management Course Instructor - Online part-time UCI Division of Continuing Education allows remote May 25
Full-Stack ASP.NET MVC, C#, VB, SQL Server Engineer (Senior, Remote) TopDevz (Sacramento, CA) allows remote May 25
Senior PHP Developer with Security Emphasis Defiant Inc allows remote May 25
Senior Ruby on Rails Developer CipherHealth (New York, NY) allows remote May 25
Senior Full Stack Software Engineer (C#) QuadPay (New York, NY) allows remote May 25
Delphi + .NET Developer - Product Owner Travelliance (Dallas, TX) allows remote May 25
Senior Frontend Developer | React Kodify allows remote May 25
Product Manager OpenLaw, a ConsenSys Spoke (Brooklyn, NY) allows remote May 25
Full Stack Developer OpenLaw, a ConsenSys Spoke (Brooklyn, NY) allows remote May 25
Systems Engineer CoverMyMeds (Columbus, OH) allows remote May 25
Web-Developer | eSport-Startup | Hamburg MateCrate UG (Hamburg, Deutschland) allows remote May 25
Senior Ruby on Rails Developer | eSports-Startup | Hamburg MateCrate UG (Hamburg, Deutschland) allows remote May 25
Senior Android/Kotlin Developer | eSport-Startup | Hamburg MateCrate UG (Hamburg, Deutschland) allows remote May 25
Fast moving Java Backend Developer with a strong sense of quality ViaBill A/S allows remote May 25
LaunchPad - Senior Full-stack developer - remote from Ukraine LaunchPad allows remote May 25
Software Engineer at Vote.org Vote.org at Vote.org (San Francisco, CA) allows remote May 25
Advanced React Web Developer Dillon Software, Inc. allows remote May 24
C++ Developer ozone.ai (New York, NY) allows remote May 24
C# Web Application Developer FBS (Fargo, ND) allows remote May 24
Front-end Developer (SD) (Poly)Swarm Technologies, Inc (San Diego, CA) allows remote May 24
Director of DevOps Clevertech allows remote May 24
Senior Software Developers Avaaz Foundation allows remote May 24
DevOps Engineers Avaaz Foundation allows remote May 24
Java Developer Ubiquisoft Technologies (Memphis, TN) allows remote May 24
Lead Software Engineer WealthConductor LLC (Hartford, CT) allows remote May 24
Senior DevOps (Microservices) Engineer TopDevz (Sacramento, CA) allows remote May 24
Senior Magento Developer TopDevz (Sacramento, CA) allows remote May 24
Senior Scala / Java Developer TopDevz (Sacramento, CA) allows remote May 24
Ruby, Ruby, Ruby Boyle Software (New York, NY) allows remote May 24
Senior full-stack software engineer - JS + Ruby Sticker Mule Remote May 24
DevOps Engineer Density (San Francisco, CA) allows remote May 24
Software Engineer JP Morgan Chase (Jersey City, NJ) allows remote May 24
Senior Server-Side Architect Hubstaff allows remote May 24
Cloud Security Engineer Federated Wireless Inc. (Arlington, VA) allows remote May 24
Software Craftsman / Craftswoman MaibornWolff GmbH (Frankfurt am Main, Deutschland) allows remote May 24
Senior C# .NET Developers Authority Partners allows remote May 24
Web Full Stack Developer CÜR Media, LLC (Glastonbury, CT) allows remote May 24
Full Stack AWS Architect Techfino LLC allows remote May 24
Cloud Solutions Architect Dito (Mountain View, CA) allows remote May 23
Web Developer (C#, VueJS, Azure for nation's largest statewide CPA association) California Society of CPA's (Burlingame, CA) allows remote May 23
DevOps Engineer (Contract / Remote / 25% Travel / or San Francisco Based) New Context Services (Newark, CA) allows remote May 23
Consulting Data Engineer Snowplow Analytics Ltd (London, UK) allows remote May 23
Security Cloud Transformation Project Manager New Context Services (San Francisco, CA) allows remote May 23
Senior Development Operations Engineer EMS Software (Greenwood Village, CO) allows remote May 23
Junior PHP Developer (Full Stack | CakePHP | Laravel | Vue | jQuery) continued allows remote May 23
Skype Application Expert (US or Canada) Harris allows remote May 23
Lead Engineer Auth0 allows remote May 23
DevOps Engineer - LIVE ANYWHERE in United States Cloud Technology Partners (Boston, MA) allows remote May 23
DevOps Engineer - Remote Thermopylae Sciences and Technology (Arlington, VA) allows remote May 23
Senior Robotics Developer / Specialist / Researcher Aeolus Robotics allows remote May 23
ElasticSearch-Experte (m/w) neusta consulting GmbH (Bremen, Deutschland) allows remote May 23
Solutions Architect with Big Data/distributed systems experience data Artisans (Berlin, Germany) allows remote May 23
Freelance DevOps Engineer Friendsurance (Berlin, Germany) allows remote May 23
Senior Developers (Based in Ireland/UK) nearForm allows remote May 23
Junior/Mid level Web Applications Developer- 042218 Chainbridge Technologies (Vienna, VA) allows remote May 23
Full Stack Rails and Javascript Web Developer (Great Opportunity) Facilities Exchange allows remote May 23
Intermediate PHP Developer (Full Stack | CakePHP | Laravel | Vue | jQuery) continued allows remote May 23
Solutions Engineer, Ruby YouEarnedIt (Austin, TX) allows remote May 22
Team Lead - Ruby on Rails Developer Toptal allows remote May 22
Solutions Architect - Americas Auth0 allows remote May 22
Cloud Native Java Developer (U.S. remote) Railroad19 allows remote May 22
Healthcare Interoperability Software Developer/Architect CareEvolution (Ann Arbor, MI) allows remote May 22
Full Stack Engineer - .NET and ReactJS Modus Create allows remote May 22
Senior AdTech Engineer Critical Mix (Perrysburg, OH) allows remote May 22
Senior Java Developer eThor (Calgary, AB, Canada) allows remote May 22
Cloud Security Engineer Elastic allows remote May 22
Endpoint Agent Software Engineering Manager Tenable, Inc. (San Francisco, CA) allows remote May 22
Sr. Full Stack Engineer (Remote, USA ONLY) SocialChorus allows remote May 22
Senior Software Engineer, Ruby on Rails Litmus Software, Inc. Remote or Local May 22
Application Security Engineer VividCortex (Charlottesville, VA) allows remote May 22
Remote Senior Level Full Stack Developer eFlex Systems (Rochester Hills, MI) allows remote May 22
Full Stack JS Engineer Clevertech allows remote May 22
Software Engineer Qntfy (Arlington, VA) allows remote May 22
Front-End Software Engineer - Global Health Data Platform DHIS2 (Oslo, Norway) allows remote May 22
Backend Software Engineer - Remote - Global Health Platform DHIS2 (Bình Hng, Vietnam) allows remote May 22
REMOTE Senior Dev Ruby on Rails (JAPAN Meet Up) CashCowPro Inc. allows remote May 22
Senior Frontend Developer Fieldboom allows remote May 22
Software Engineer -- Nomad Backend & Spark integration HashiCorp US Remote May 21
Fullstack Engineer Truly (San Francisco, CA) allows remote May 21
Endpoint Agent Software Engineering Manager Tenable, Inc. (New York, NY) allows remote May 21
Magento Developer WSM International LLC allows remote May 21
React + Rails Engineer Aha! allows remote May 21
Application Analyst Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center allows remote May 21
Software Engineer- Back End Insynq (Gig Harbor, WA) allows remote May 21
Senior Machine Learning Engineer Selerity (New York, NY) allows remote May 21
Lead QA Engineer (gherkin, selenium, requirements doc, QA metrics) FineTune Learning (Boston, MA) allows remote May 21
Senior Full Stack Dev Python/Docker/Reactjs (SQLAlchemy, NoSQL, GraphQL, AWS) FineTune Learning (Boston, MA) allows remote May 21
Drupal Developer with React Experience Accella allows remote May 21
Experienced Python Developer - Digital Healthcare Comprendo allows remote May 21
Senior Mobile Apps Developer - Digital Healthcare Comprendo allows remote May 21
Back End Developer Alliance for a Healthier Generation Remote May 21
Angular/Ionic Full-Stack Engineer Clevertech allows remote May 21
Software Test Engineer SemanticBits (Herndon, VA) allows remote May 21
Data Scientist SemanticBits allows remote May 21
Full Stack JS Tech Lead Clevertech allows remote May 21
Tech Lead ClearCost Health allows remote May 21

